September is recognized nationally as Suicide Prevention Month, and, though the serious public health issue can’t be confined to any specific calendar dates, mental health advocates are taking the opportunity to raise awareness.

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 46,000 Americans died by suicide in 2020 and more than 1.2 million attempted to do so.

