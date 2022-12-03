With Thanksgiving dishes washed, dried and safely back in their cabinets, our eyes are now cheerily focused on Christmas.
As you go about your holiday shopping, don’t forget to take some time to witness the wonder of the season. Signs of yuletide are all around us.
In Johnson City, Connect Downtown Johnson City has once again organized the fantastic display of Christmas trees in Founders Park and King Commons. The 150 lighted trees — one of which has been sponsored and decorated by the Johnson City Press — make for a spectacular stroll with the family through two of the city’s premier parks.
With all the hard work of city staff and from the businesses and organizations who sponsored trees, it’s no wonder the Christmas forest, only now in its third year, has already been recognized by national publications.
If you’re not too late, you may also want to check out Johnson City’s annual Christmas parade at 10:30 this morning. The always impressive Budweiser Clydesdales will return, bringing their Dalmatian companions along for the ride.
If you miss the procession in Johnson City, don’t worry, Jonesborough’s nighttime Christmas parade, with the theme “A Musical Christmas,” will be held Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. through the Oldest Town’s downtown. Floats, bands and classic cars will delight onlookers.
Shops and storefronts in Jonesborough will also be filled with firs starting Monday, when the town’s Celebration of Trees kicks off.
If you’re more of a skater, you may want to check out Elizabethton’s ice rink in Covered Bridge Park. The surface is synthetic ice — our climate isn’t conducive to real ice skating — but it’s just as fun. Elizabethton’s Christmas parade is also the evening of Dec. 10.
Erwin had an early holiday parade this year, but if you’re in town, you should see the lighted Christmas tree at Town Hall and the candlelit Nativity Parade at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21, organized by area churches.
Getting out with friends and family is sure to be a ho- ho- holiday mood booster, and with events in every community, there’s no reason not to.