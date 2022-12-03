As We See It

With Thanksgiving dishes washed, dried and safely back in their cabinets, our eyes are now cheerily focused on Christmas.

As you go about your holiday shopping, don’t forget to take some time to witness the wonder of the season. Signs of yuletide are all around us.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video