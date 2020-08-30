With all due respect to Johnson City Schools officials and the difficult decisions regarding school attendance amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, they have moved the goal post by miles, not just yards.
The district will begin filling seats on Monday for the first time since mid-March when the virus first began to spread in Tennessee. Attendance will be a hybrid of in-person classes and remote instruction, as many parents have opted to continue in-home learning in lieu of sending their children into a high-density setting.
Opening the schools’ doors may be a prudent decision, given the needs of families saddled with both the need to work and the demands of providing an adequate home learning environment for children. Children certainly belong in school. A full slate of precautionary measures and case monitoring may prove successful in limiting the spread in halls, classrooms and cafeterias. We have hope that will be the case.
But let’s stop pretending the standard had any consistent basis in the level of COVID-19 infections in the community.
As we’ve stated before, school leaders across the country have been in unenviable positions throughout this ordeal. Parents, though, have received inconsistent messages about the risk at hand.
When classes moved completely online last school year, Washington County had reported no known COVID-19 cases. The first arrived on March 24. By the end of the school year, 73 of 75 reported cases in the county were convalescent, leaving two active infections at the time.
By the time Johnson City district officials made the call to start the 2020-21 school year totally remote July 28, there were 561 active cases in the county while two people had died.
As of Friday, there were 808 current infections with a total of 13 fatalities in Washington County.
Yet, despite that growth, city buses will roll on Monday.
Why? The standard obviously changed dramatically.
The initial metric the district had applied — an average of 11 or more new cases per 100,000 Washington County residents within two weeks would keep buildings closed — is no longer the marker. Greg Wallace, the city district’s supervisor of safety, told Staff Writer Brandon Paykamian on Friday that the district had been advised to use the White House Coronavirus Task Force maps, which use a color code of white, yellow or red based on two factors — percent of positive rates and the number of cases per 100,000. Washington County was the white category, which is the least severe.
It was a no-go July 28 with 436.2 active cases per 100,000 people in Washington County, but a go on Friday with 628.3. Of course, there’s still that positive rate factor to consider, but clearly the level of community risk is higher now that it was in July — miles not yards.
We have faith that Johnson City Schools leaders have the best interests of students, teachers and their families in mind and that schools will do everything possible to limit the spread of the virus. The community needs, however, clear and forthright information about just how effective those efforts are with real data from schools.
We applaud the transparency East Tennessee State University implemented Friday with a dashboard outlining virus levels on the campus. That same level of transparency should be applied to local school districts.
Parents and teachers deserve it as the need for further decisions arise.