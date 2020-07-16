Been to The Majestic lately? How about The Liberty, The Sevier or The Tennessee? You’d need a time machine for any of them.
Downtown Johnson City’s classic cinemas are gone. Only the shells of The Liberty and The Edisonia remain. The rest saw the wrecking ball decades ago. All of our city’s drive-in theaters are gone, too. Now, the multiplexes are in danger of the same fate because of on-demand video and the novel coronavirus pandemic. Real to Reel already has closed its doors for good.
Our neighbors in Jonesborough, Elizabethton and Bristol have managed to save some of their old cinemas, transforming into centers for the arts. Erwin has the opportunity to do the same.
As Senior Reporter Sue Guinn Legg reported in Monday’s edition, a move is afoot to turn the iconic Capitol Cinemas on Main Avenue into an entertainment venue for films, dramatic productions and musical performances.
The Capitol was the last classic indoor cinema in the Tri-Cities showing new movies until it closed more than a year ago.
Last week, the RISE Erwin group kicked off a social media survey of interest in the theater’s restoration with the blessing of owner Jan Bradley. RISE President Tyler Engle said the group sought an engineering study that found the building needs about $200,000 in structural repairs. Beyond that, he said, the challenge will be getting the theater to the level of an appropriate entertainment venue for motion pictures, live dramatic productions and concerts.
“We just really hope people will get involved, share their feelings with us and open their pocketbooks to help us,” Engle told Legg. “Whether that’s by a monetary donation, labor or in kind gifts, we want people to continue to respond and tell us how they can help us.”
While it will be an expensive proposition, the people of Northeast Tennessee should get behind RISE Erwin’s proposal. The entire region would benefit from preserving a little history and bolstering the presence of the arts here.
RISE Erwin would do well to sit down with former Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe and former Town Administrator Bob Browning, who successfully secured funds for the same type of project for the Jackson Theatre in Tennessee’s oldest town.
In this particular instance, Johnson City is no role model. Erwin can do better. Save the Capitol for generations ahead to enjoy.