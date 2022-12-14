Today the Press published the first part of our multi-day series exploring the region’s adolescent mental health needs, Teens in Crisis.
Our journalists in the news department have been diligently working for several months to bring this information to our readers to both raise awareness of the rising mental health problems within our young people and to hopefully explore some solutions.
Reporters spoke with health professionals, school administrators, parents and teens themselves about the alarming rise in mental and behavioral health issues. We also partnered with a high school student and aspiring journalist to help us connect with her peers and delve into some of these issues.
What they’ve found is that no one factor can be pinpointed as the cause — contributors range from social media concerns to educational pressures to pandemic-related anxiety — and no single treatment will solve it.
As troubling as the subject matter is, this series isn’t about hopelessness. The crisis is real, but so are the remedies.
What we want to convey to teens is that you are not alone. Someone is always out there to help. Don’t be afraid to tell them you’re having a problem.
Parents, listen to your children. There are times when they’ll need a judgment-free confidant. Make sure they know you’ll be there for them.
Please read this series over the next several days. We’re proud of our work, but it won’t do the good we know it can do unless you read it and take it to heart.