It’s the time of the year again when the sounds of sniffling and sneezing echo through offices and schools and boxes of facial tissue and cold medicines fly off grocery store shelves.

We’re rushing headlong into respiratory virus season, and early indications suggest this winter, with the triple-threat of influenza, RSV and COVID, could be particularly bad.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you