So long as tobacco remains the leading cause of illness and death in the United States, claiming the lives of nearly half a million people annually, we will partner with the Great American Smokeout each November in its campaign to persuade Americans to quit the habit.
But this year we’re a bit early in promoting that message in lauding another partnership, that of New Vision Youth, which has joined the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition in encouraging local businesses to become smoke-free.
You’ve no doubt heard about progress on vaccines for COVID-19. It looks promising that a major weapon to defeat the coronavirus will be available by next spring if not earlier. We predict that when that happens, and the world works to level itself from the damage of this pandemic, that there will be a renewed focus on health worldwide. What better time for a global initiative to wipe out the use of tobacco?
In March, the coalition received a grant to engage youth to educate local businesses about the importance of smoke-free air and to encourage voluntary adoption of smoke-free policies. From there, the coalition enlisted the help of New Vision Youth members led by Johnnie Mae Swagerty to help spread the message to Sullivan County businesses. To date the group has gotten commitments from 10 businesses and churches, and it isn’t stopping there.
“Having smoke-free policies and creating barriers for folks really helps to decrease the prevalence of smoking,” said Melony Ison, prevention coordinator for the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition. “We still have anywhere between a 20-22% smoking rate with adults in Sullivan County and with the vaping, with the students, they’re probably around 17%. The national average is around 9% for adults, so we’re really way high in our smoking prevalence.”
Businesses that sign the pledge signify that they will not permit smoking or vaping on their properties. They will receive signage to display in their windows, designating the property as smoke-free.
Participating organizations will also be recognized on a billboard at a later date.
While smoking causes health problems any time, Ison said the risks are even greater in the age of COVID-19, as smokers have a higher risk of complications if they contract the virus.
She added that policies like these can help businesses keep a healthy work force for years to come.
“We want to continue to have private businesses adopt smoke-free policies for their workplaces to encourage their work force to be healthier,” Ison said, “because the healthier they are, the more productive they can be, the cheaper our health insurance rates are. It not only is good for them, but it’s good for economic policies, too.”
Congratulations to these organizations and the businesses that have signed up to help save lives by banning smoking on their properties. We encourage business owners who are interested in discussing or adopting an anti-smoking pledge to contact Ison at 423-742-1025 or melony@scadcoalition.org.
