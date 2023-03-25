“Term limits for thee and not for me” seems to be the mantra repeated by members of the General Assembly this week.
A state House Joint Resolution (HJR5) calling for states to propose an amendment to the U.S. Constitution setting term limits for members of Congress passed a floor vote 66-27 Thursday.
According to U.S. Term Limits, a nonpartisan organization pushing for the congressional term limits amendment, more than 60 Tennessee legislators, including local legislators state Sen. Rusty Crowe and state Reps. Tim Hicks and Rebecca Alexander pledged to support the group’s mission to call for setting limits for federal elected representatives.
It’s ironic to see Crowe’s name on the list of signatories of the term limits pledge circulated by the group.
Reelected to his ninth term in the Senate in November, Crowe’s 33-year tenure in Nashville makes him the current second-longest serving member of the Tennessee General Assembly. Only state Senate Speaker Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, has served longer.
Alexander, who represents District 7 in Washington County, had a chance to give Tennessee voters the option to decide whether she and fellow lawmakers like Crowe should be term limited, but she voted against it.
Another resolution, this one proposing an amendment to the state Constitution setting 16-year limits for state legislators in each chamber was killed unceremoniously last week by the members of the Public Service Subcommittee of the House State Government Committee, on which Alexander sits.
As the resolution’s sponsor Rep. Bryan Richey, R-Maryville, insisted voters of the state wanted term limits set for all levels of government, federal, state and local, the representatives argued that there were differences between the elected officials in Congress and their roles in Nashville.
Both Reps. Rick Eldridge, R-Morristown, and Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, professed to signing the federal term limits pledge, but said they should not be held to the same restrictions they wanted to place on Congress because they’re members of their communities, unlike the full-time DC politicians.
If their constituents didn’t like their performance, they could be voted out, they said, which sounds a lot like how federal elections work too.
It’s hypocritical for our state representatives to think they should be allowed to serve for more than three decades if it’s the voters’ will, but members of Congress shouldn’t.
Certainly, term limits is an issue worthy of debate. It is also an issue that should be examined at all levels of government, including state government. We believe voters who want to see term limits set for their representatives in Congress also feel the same about members of the Tennessee General Assembly.