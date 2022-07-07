Thunderstorms produce sky-to-ground lightning, high winds and heavy rains. That’s why it’s important to keep abreast of the latest weather alerts.
Lightning may strike an isolated tree or an object in the open. It may strike many miles from the parent storm.
In an average year, lightning will claim more victims than tornadoes or hurricanes. Damaging winds from severe thunderstorms are also much more frequent than tornadoes in Northeast Tennessee.
Straight-line winds can reach more than 100 mph and often leave paths of destruction in their wake. And remember, severe thunderstorms can strike at any time of the year and lightning is always a potential killer.
Always seek proper shelter — a house or other grounded structure — during a thunderstorm. It’s also a good idea to turn off your smartphone and other electronic devices during severe thunderstorms.
Digital devices don’t attract lightning the way a tall tree does, but when lightning does hit a tall tree, it can also contact the metal of a nearby electronic device.
Don’t become a statistic this summer — take the necessary precautions and keep an eye on the latest weather alerts.