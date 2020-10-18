Leaving last week’s Johnson City Board of Education forum the Press presented with the League of Women Voters and ETSU Votes, we were pleased with student-focused responses the seven candidates offered but mildly frustrated with the lack of specifics.
Of particular concern was the lack of thoughts about how Tennessee can improve its clearly inadequate standardized testing system. While it’s true the process ultimately falls into the hands of the state Board of Education, local school boards have a duty to provide input into testing standards and procedures so that tests serve both learning progress and reasonable accountability. Johnson City employs hundreds of educators whose real-time experience with instruction and assessment should be a resource for this board’s advocacy. Tests must meet the needs of both students and teachers, and a good board member will champion that priority.
That said, all seven candidates are on the ballot for the right reasons, but some displayed a deeper appreciation for the concerns the school board must address and/or an unbridled passion to see students succeed. For that reason, the Johnson City Press recommends votes for incumbent Jonathan Kinnick, Carver Recreation Director Kenneth “Herb” Greenlee and East Tennessee State University administrator David Linville to fill the three open seats.
Once you get past Kinnick’s sardonic demeanor, you’ll find a tenacious advocate for Johnson City students and teachers. He researches issues and firmly commits. His knowledge of the school board’s roles in policy and decision-making is the deepest in the field. He’s bold and doesn’t like taking no for an answer.
Greenlee’s homespun style lends a genuine feel to his candidacy, which is grounded in hands-on experience with children and an intense advocacy for those in need of additional guidance and mentorship. Embedded in the community at Carver, Greenlee precisely knows the challenges of struggling families, minorities and all children of varied social and economic statuses. Greenlee knows that students need role models with whom they can identify and connect. He would bring a refreshing fervor to the school board, and we believe he will be a committed study on the finer points of policy-making over time.
As for Linville, he seems to offer a more measured balance for the mix on the school board. As an educator with lengthy experience at both ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine and the broader university, he should be able to hit the ground running. He clearly understands the challenges ahead for all schools in Tennessee and specifically the priorities in Johnson City. We were particularly impressed with his response regarding diversity, as he correctly stated that meeting the needs of underserved populations cannot be a passive process. Linville said Johnson City must be aggressive in its approach to those needs and measure outcomes; otherwise it will just spin its wheels.
The Johnson City Press endorses Jonathan Kinnick, Kenneth “Herb” Greenlee and David Linville for the three available seats on the Johnson City Board of Education.