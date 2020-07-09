Tennessee lawmakers need to get their act together if the state is to fully reopen the economy, which must happen, albeit with specific precautions (physical distancing, masks, etc.).
Failure to allow the economy to function will in time collapse it, opening unsavory visions of an America where the people suffer largely due to inaction of leadership. But when you open the doors to let everyone in everywhere, COVID-19 carriers may unwittingly pass the virus to others, especially if they aren’t wearing masks and physically distancing themselves. As well, we are a nation bound up by contracts and legal agreements and there's nothing like a pandemic to open a plethora of lawsuits.
As government reopens the economy it must protect businesses and other organizations from lawsuits by people impacted by the coronavirus. You can blame the virus for killing a loved one but if you want to collect damages, you've got to sue somebody.
Companies, businesses, schools and everyone who deals with the public want legal protection as they reopen. On the other hand, what if some aren't doing enough to protect workers and customers? Should they be liable? Another line of contention is whether to make protections retroactive to early March, which the Senate supports and the House opposes. And the state constitution prohibits retroactive laws.
Just a few weeks ago it looked like the state was ready to act. Gov. Bill Lee supported the effort and thought he had lawmakers ready to go along. But debate broke down, to the point that, as AP reported, "the generally mild-mannered Senate Speaker Randy McNally accused two House leaders of working with 'a cabal of Democrats and attorneys to defeat the legislation and place our entire economy in danger.' "
The failure by Republicans in control of both the Legislature and the governor’s office to pass a law is reportedly at a stalemate. “I guess why this is very disappointing to a lot of people in the business community is we see this sort of behavior up in D.C.,” said Bradley Jackson, president of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “We see it in other states. We hear about it. But we’ve never had it in Tennessee. So we want to be proactive in working to make sure that we all get back on the same page and we all work together and get along.”
And as schools are set to reopen next month, education groups are also asking for help to hold them harmless. They argue that school districts should not have to weigh the costs of potential lawsuits as they eye reopening. “We know that school district budgets are facing severe challenges as they attempt to re-open in the next few weeks. We desperately need this immunity legislation to protect our districts, schools, and educators from potential litigation costs and civil damages,” wrote J.C. Bowman, executive director of Professional Educators of Tennessee, in a recent letter.
Bottom line is that if the economy is to fully reopen, those protections must be provided and the governor should keep the general assembly in session day, and night, until they get it done.