Sonja DuBois, a survivor of the Holocaust, shared her personal story with the eighth grade students at Ridgeview Elementary, who are currently learning about the Holocaust through their English Language Arts class.

 Amber Brophy/Johnson City Press

Sonja DuBois was still a toddler when she last saw her birth parents.

In 1942, she was entrusted to a family friend when her mother and father were ordered to report for the first Jewish transport headed from the Dutch city of Rotterdam to Auschwitz. They were executed shortly after arriving.

