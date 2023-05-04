Sonja DuBois, a survivor of the Holocaust, shared her personal story with the eighth grade students at Ridgeview Elementary, who are currently learning about the Holocaust through their English Language Arts class.
Sonja DuBois was still a toddler when she last saw her birth parents.
In 1942, she was entrusted to a family friend when her mother and father were ordered to report for the first Jewish transport headed from the Dutch city of Rotterdam to Auschwitz. They were executed shortly after arriving.
DuBois, whose Hebrew name is Schifrah, shared her journey as a Holocaust survivor with eighth grade students at Ridgeview Elementary School this week.
They listened and asked questions as she told them about the Christian couple who adopted her and her immigration to the United States.
It took DuBois decades to trace her past and learn the truth about her family’s history, but because of her willingness to share it now, future generations don’t have to re-experience her and millions of other families’ past trauma.
Tennessee lawmakers these past few years have debated the appropriateness of school lessons about the darker spots in the history of the human race, like the Holocaust, slavery and the mistreatment of indigenous people in the Americas.
Without mapping out those dark spots, it’s impossible to turn toward the light.
Our students need to learn about the worst times so they can strive to do better.
We’re glad DuBois was able to share her story with Ridgeview students. First-hand, personal experiences can often be more impactful than reading textbook entries about world history events.
DuBois deserves thanks for her willingness to teach future generations, and Washington County educators should be recognized for giving her the opportunity to speak.