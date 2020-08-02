The Johnson City Press endorses Tim Hicks for the 6th District seat in the Tennessee House of Representatives.
The district has been grossly underrepresented in Nashville for 15 years. Hicks seems ready to change that. Any Republican the district sends to Nashville would check the political boxes that drive conservative voters, but Hicks has the better perspective on what it takes to move life forward here.
His focuses on infrastructure, education, job-readiness and addiction treatment demonstrate a keen awareness of what Washington County needs in the years ahead. As a local businessman, he is well suited to work his way through the financial challenges facing the state from the COVID-19 economic turndown.
The Press recommends a vote for Hicks in Thursday’s Republican primary and the general election Nov. 3.
The editorial board has no recommendation for Washington County voters in the 7th District contest. We have no strong inclination toward either candidate.