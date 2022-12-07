The holidays are all about families and traditions, and here at the Johnson City Press, we’re once again continuing a tradition to help families in our region.
Our Johnson City Press Christmas Box program, which provides families in need with all the ingredients needed to make a holiday meal, is now in its 42nd year.
Families who register through the Salvation Army’s Christmas Angel program, which allows community members to purchase gifts for children in need, will receive a Christmas Box. Senior citizen households who do not receive gifts from the Angel Tree program can also receive a Christmas Box.
We’re proud of the work we’ve done for our community these last 42 years, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Christmas Box is a nonprofit organization funded through public donations.
If you’ve already donated this year, we thank you with all our hearts. If you’d like to contribute, there’s still time.
You can donate online at https://www.jcpchristmasbox.com/ or you can mail a check to: Johnson City Press Christmas Box, Attn: Sandy Whittaker, P.O. Box 3434, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Make all checks payable to Johnson City Press Christmas Box of Northeast TN, Inc.
Donations are tax deductible, and 100% of all donations goes toward helping local families in need spend less time worrying and more time with each other.
Thank you for all your help through the years, and have a blessed and merry Christmas.