More Americans today are wanting to buy meat, vegetables and dairy foods that are produced locally and without growth hormones or preservatives. That’s something that benefits both local farmers as well as the markets that sell their products.
Consumers must enter into a partnership with local farmers if they truly wish to purchase such organically produced food. That means getting to know the farmers in your community to learn how they grow the fruits and vegetables that end up on your dinner table.
Customers looking to buy fresh, organic food can hook up with local farmers in a number of ways. One of the most obvious is to go to a farmers market, but be careful to ask the right questions because some of the meat, eggs and produce found at such markets may have come from factory farms that do not follow organic principles.
Local organic foodies should go to localharvest.org to learn where the freshest organic food is being grown in their area. Farmers, market managers and other businesses related to locally grown food can add their listing to the website’s directory at no cost.
Many local farmers offer community supported agriculture (CSA) plans, which allow customers to subscribe directly with the farm to receive regular shipments of fruits vegetables and meat.
And now that spring has arrived, local farmers markets are back up and running. That includes the Johnson City Farmers Market located at the Pavilion at Founders Park, 105 W. Main St.
Sellers will be at the market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of October. Live music will be offered when available.
The Jonesborough Farmers Market, which is a community-organized market offering only locally raised produce and artisan foods, will kick off its season May 6. The Jonesborough market is located at 105 Courthouse Square and operates from 8 a.m. until noon every Saturday.
In Elizabethton, the Elizabethton Farmers Market opens June 6, and will continue every Tuesday evening through August from 4-6 p.m. The Elizabethton market is producers only, which means it only accepts vendors who raise their own products and disallows resellers.
Visit it in the Covered Bridge Park in downtown Elizabethton.