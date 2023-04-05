More Americans today are wanting to buy meat, vegetables and dairy foods that are produced locally and without growth hormones or preservatives. That’s something that benefits both local farmers as well as the markets that sell their products.

Consumers must enter into a partnership with local farmers if they truly wish to purchase such organically produced food. That means getting to know the farmers in your community to learn how they grow the fruits and vegetables that end up on your dinner table.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you