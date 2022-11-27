Thanksgiving is a time for all of us to count our blessings, and we Americans have much to be grateful for. Obviously we are thankful for the food, family and fellowship we enjoyed this week.
We also need to be thankful of the volunteers who help the less fortunate, not only with Thanksgiving meals, but with shelter and resources all year long.
In that regard, we also should be thankful for the United Way of the East Tennessee Highlands and the agencies it supports to help improve the lives of people in our community. Contributions to this year’s United Way campaign help fund dozens of outreach programs, from improving housing security to assisting parents with child care.
In September, United Way kicked off its annual fundraising campaign, this year with a goal of raising $1 million across Carter, Johnson and Washington counties. With costs for food and housing rising and many benefits that helped make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic sunsetting, many families are in need of a helping hand.
The theme of this year’s campaign is: “Together We Can,” because it takes a whole community working together to ensure the best outcomes for all of its members.
Make this Thanksgiving season a time to share your bounty with others who are in need. The Tuesday after Thanksgiving, this year Nov. 29, has become Giving Tuesday, a day for those of us with the means to share what we can to support those of us who need it most.
Contributions to United Way on Giving Tuesday this year will help support the organization’s Social Innovation Fund. United Way created the fund two years ago to advance new programs related to promoting health, education and financial stability in our community. State and local funding cuts have taken their toll on area charities. And many of these agencies are bracing for more cuts in federal funding.
That’s why we are asking that you convince a family member, friend or co-worker to join you in contributing to the United Way by visiting its website, unitedwayetnh.org or by sending a check to United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, P.O. Box 4039, Johnson City, TN 37602-4039