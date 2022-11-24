Today most Americans will gather with family and friends to eat far too many calories and give thanks for the blessings in their lives. Way too many of us will spend the rest of the day staring at our smartphones, watching football and playing video games.
Here’s a novel idea. Try pulling out the old home movies, videos and family photo albums. Grab some old board games, an easel and paper for a drawing/word guessing game, a fishbowl for a few rounds of charades or a deck of cards for a spades tournament.
Tell legendary family stories. Talk about loved ones of the past.
Invite friends who could not join their own families to share your meal. Involve them as if they were members of your own family.
Turn off social media sites and 24-hour news stations.
Don’t talk about Congress, the president, gun laws, vaccinations, the 2024 election or anything else that might prompt an argument. Leave your political and religious differences at the door.
If you must have your phone on for work reasons, use it as sparingly as possible. If you’re an employer or manager, bother your employees only if absolutely necessary. This holiday is about their personal lives, not their jobs.
And for goodness sake, don’t go shopping until Friday morning. You need time with your family more than you need that so-called bargain. Send a clear message to retailers who have stolen this holiday from millions of employees.
When you do hit the stores, don’t give in to the stress. Nothing in Walmart or the mall is worth a car crash, a fight or an arrest.
Spend this holiday chatting (in person), playing, smiling and laughing.
You’ll have one more thing to be thankful for, and that’s the best gift you’ll give yourself all year.