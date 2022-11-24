Today most Americans will gather with family and friends to eat far too many calories and give thanks for the blessings in their lives. Way too many of us will spend the rest of the day staring at our smartphones, watching football and playing video games.

Here’s a novel idea. Try pulling out the old home movies, videos and family photo albums. Grab some old board games, an easel and paper for a drawing/word guessing game, a fishbowl for a few rounds of charades or a deck of cards for a spades tournament.

