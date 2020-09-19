The novel coronavirus pandemic has hit our high school sports teams harder than a 250-pound linebacker.
Positive COVID-19 tests among players and coaching staff forced temporary program shutdowns and game postponements early in the season for many schools, but they now face new challenges.
Press Sports Writer Douglas Fritz reported this week that low ticket revenue and expensive precautions against the virus have wreaked havoc on Science Hill High School’s athletics program budget.
After two home games, the school’s football program faces a $30,000 revenue shortfall this year, and athletic director Keith Turner only expects the problem to worsen.
Turner has implemented austerity measures for teams, asking coaches to come to him for approval for all expenses, but keeping student-athletes safe is expensive.
To reduce the risk of a whole-team infection, the football team chartered three buses — 21 players in each — for Friday’s game in Jefferson County.
The school must also make tough decisions when approving tournament play, taking into consideration the cost of overnight stays and the need for more rooms than normal to spread out players.
We’re sure other area schools are in the same boat, and we don’t want to see students suffer any more than they have to in the shadow of COVID-19.
If you can safely attend games, please consider doing so. If you’re unable to attend, think about donating to a booster club.
Many of these players and coaches are working hard, and we don’t want them to be deprived of the seasons they’ve earned because travel expenses aren’t in the budget.