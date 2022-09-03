As We See It

Many Tennesseans will be taking a trip sometime during this long Labor Day weekend. If you are one of them, make sure you are sober, buckled up and driving the speed limit.

Police will be patrolling the roadways looking for lawbreakers and unsafe drivers. If you’ve celebrated the holiday with alcoholic beverages, remember that you’d probably rather be back at work on Tuesday instead of in a jail cell.

