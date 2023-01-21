An Elizabethton soldier killed overseas 78 years ago is finally heading home.
Pfc. Mark P. Wilson fell fighting fascist forces in the dense Hürtgen Forest along the border of Belgium and Germany.
The grueling battle, from Sept. 19 to Dec. 16, 1944, claimed 80,000 combined casualties and remains the longest single battle the U.S. Army has ever fought.
Somewhere, somehow, amidst the sucking mud and the whizzing bullets, 20-year-old Wilson’s life was taken from him.
After the war, his unidentified remains were recovered and buried in a Belgian cemetery for American soldiers under the coded designation X-5433 Neuville.
It wasn’t until 2021, 77 years after his death, that a historian with the Department of Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency theorized that the unidentified body was Wilson’s. Scientific analysis confirmed his identity, and Wilson is now slated to return to the States to lie among the country’s heroes at Arlington National Cemetery.
It’s a well-deserved honor and closure — although delayed — for a hometown hero.
Thanks are in order for the dogged work of the historians with the POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Their work to find and return Wilson and soldiers like him help close unfinished chapters in countless family histories and put loved ones’ minds at ease.