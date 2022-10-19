Today is the start of early voting for the Nov. 8 election. The ballot includes races for the U.S. House of Representatives, governor, seats in the state Legislature, municipal elections and several proposed amendments to our state constitution.
Early voting comes to an end Nov. 3, and your last chance to vote this year will be Election Day on Nov. 8.
So far this year in other primary and general elections for county offices, turnout has been low. Voting is the most basic mechanism for citizens to have their voices heard in this country, so it’s disappointing when so many stay silent.
If you do plan to head to the polls, remember to take some form of approved photo identification. Acceptable forms of photo ID include driver’s licenses, U.S. passports and government employee identification cards. College photo IDs, however, are not accepted.
For more information about voting requirements, to check your registration status or to see sample ballots, you can visit GoVoteTN.gov or download the state’s smartphone app.
Never leave a polling place without voting. Stay as long as it takes to complete the job. Most voting machines allow you to review your selections before finalizing your ballot. Check them carefully to make sure your vote is going where you intended.