When things are going well, people have a tendency to lapse into complacency.
If you lose weight, you’ll often put it right back on because you’re not as diligent about good eating habits and exercise. If an infection seemingly clears up, you may not complete your full round of antibiotics thinking you no longer need them, only to find yourself back at square one.
But just because you haven’t had a burglary in a while doesn’t mean you stop locking your door.
We need to treat the novel coronavirus the same way.
Both nationally and regionally, there are encouraging trends about the positive effects of face coverings in curbing the spread of COVID-19. Although Northeast Tennessee has the occasional daily spike in positive test rates, overall new cases have been declining. After a peak of 143.7 average cases per day the week of July 27-Aug. 2, the average steadily declined through August. Last week’s average was 74.3 cases per day — half of what it was a month ago.
Reason for celebration? Not just yet.
If the numbers cause people to relax and become less adherent to recommended mask usage, those numbers are likely to trend back up.
Instead, we should react just the opposite way. As Stan Hickson, president of Ballad Health’s Southwest Market, told the Press in a gathering with health system officials on Monday, the downward trend should tell area residents to “double down” on precautions, not let up.
When something is working, why change course?
We were pleased to see near total adherence to mask requirements at Tipton Stadium at Science Hill High School’s home football opener Friday night. That’s how it should be in every public setting, especially now that masks appear to have a clear impact.
Friday night’s event was more than just a football game. It was a glimpse — but just a glimpse — at the idea of normalcy. If we want to continue having such events and avoiding further restrictions on our way of life, we should follow that model in everything we do. If we want to eventually lose the masks, we must endure this minor inconvenience until there is an effective vaccine and treatments that prevent hospitalizations and deaths. True normalcy won’t arrive unless we make it so.
Speaking of deaths, the pandemic has brought out the callous nature in some people from day one. They have keyed on the age and health factors that often correlate with fatalities. Recent national data regarding morbidity factors have reinforced the nonsensical belief that the virus is not the crisis health professionals would have us believe. “It won’t kill me,” some think, “so I don’t have to give up my freedom.”
That’s a dangerous attitude. For one, otherwise healthy people are still potentially susceptible to COVID-19’s devastation to the body, including lasting health implications and even death.
Secondly, those morbidity factors are exactly why everyone must adhere to the precautions. Our nation and this region in particular are filled with vulnerable citizens who deserve our best effort to prevent infection.
Anecdotally, there’s evidence that people here are getting the message. We see lots of masks in grocery stores, retail hubs and other indoor public spaces. Unfortunately, we also see those who just don’t care enough about their own health or that of those around them. Thankfully, it appears to be a small minority.
Our plea is for the public to increase adherence and for businesses and institutions to get even more aggressive about masks within their walls. No one should be allowed to enter any public place without a mask. If you’re among those whose health truly prevents you from wearing a mask, you’re better off staying home for your own protection, anyway.
Hickson is right. This is not the time to let our guards down. It’s time to capitalize on what we know.