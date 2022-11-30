As We See It

The spirit of giving permeates the air during the holidays, but be careful not to give in to scammers hoping to cash in on your generosity.

As retail spending ramps up toward the end of the year, phishing scammers send out flurries of calls, text messages and emails hoping to trick unsuspecting shoppers into giving away their money and personal information.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video