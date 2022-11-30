The spirit of giving permeates the air during the holidays, but be careful not to give in to scammers hoping to cash in on your generosity.
As retail spending ramps up toward the end of the year, phishing scammers send out flurries of calls, text messages and emails hoping to trick unsuspecting shoppers into giving away their money and personal information.
Never give out your private information or money over the phone or internet unless you initiated the contact. Government agencies and companies do not ask for passwords or personal ID numbers via email unless you have first contacted them. They also don’t do business by transferring money using gift cards, a popular method used by scammers.
We are sad to say Americans lose millions of dollars each year to bogus lottery and “get rich quick” schemes that promise big payoffs with little or no risks. Don’t believe these claims. They are designed to prey on individuals who are new to investing.
The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office would also like to warn those making charitable contributions to properly vet any organizations to which they’re planning on contributing.
All charities must register with the state to operate within its borders. Before giving, visit sos.tn.gov/charities to see if the organization you’re considering is legitimate.
If you receive a request for contribution by email, text or through social media, first verify that the request is coming from the charity or nonprofit it’s purporting to be.
The Better Business Bureau, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch and GuideStar are also useful resources for information about charitable organizations. Don’t be pressured to give on the spot. Take the time to research where your donation will go and how it will be used.
If a request for money or personal information seems suspicious or “too good to be true,” it probably is. Trust your instincts and protect yourself this holiday season.