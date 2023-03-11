Remember to “spring forward” tonight before going to bed. Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday and ends on Nov. 7.
It’s not surprising that Americans have mixed feelings about daylight saving time.
Many welcome it because it gives them a few extra daylight hours for work and play. Parents and farmers, however, have problems with changing the clock.
Farmers believe the additional daylight hours limit egg and milk production, and parents complain their children are forced to begin their school day in the dark.
Even so, lawmakers have routinely introduced bills in Washington, D.C., and in Nashville — with little success — to make daylight saving time permanent. Federal law allows states to make such a change as long as the state covers two time zones, which Tennessee does — the Eastern Time Zone in East Tennessee and the Central Time Zone in Middle and West Tennessee.
Experts say daylight saving time has been a big help in curtailing energy use in the United States. The additional hour of sunlight has allowed Americans to save on their electrical bills.
The idea is simple: If there is light outdoors, there are fewer lights turned on inside homes across this country. That was one of the reasons the period for daylight saving time was extended by Congress in 2007.
Daylight saving time has also become an annual reminder for replacing batteries in smoke detectors in the home. Firefighters say having a properly functioning smoke detector in the home more than doubles a person’s chances of surviving a house fire.
Sadly, Tennessee routinely ranks among the top five states in the nation when it comes to the number of residents killed in house fires.
So don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead and change the batteries in your smoke detectors before turning in tonight.
