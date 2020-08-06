Our democratic process appears to be in full swing in Northeast Tennessee, as many of you out there took advantage of the early voting period to complete your ballots ahead of today’s elections and primaries.
Senior Reporter Robert Houk reported the record turnout in Thursday’s edition. In the five counties of our core coverage area, 35,469 early and absentee ballots were cast. Washington County accounted for 13,419 of those — 11,568 in the Republican primary and 1,764 in the Democratic primary
To put that into perspective, Washington County’s GOP number is 8,995 more than those cast during the same period in 2016 and 7,736 more than in 2012.
Some of the increase can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which carries fears about being among crowds on Election Day. The more likely culprit, though, are the four heated primary races taking place in Tennessee, the 1st Congressional District and Washington County.
At the federal level, Tennessee Republican voters are asked to pick between former ambassador Bill Hagerty and physician Manny Sethi for a U.S. Senate seat in what can only be described as a bare-knuckle brawl between two nearly identically minded candidates. Lamar Alexander’s exit from the seat predictably resulted in the same kind of repugnant contest seen two years ago in the general election for Bob Corker’s former seat.
Speaking of a foul contest, the race for the GOP nomination for the 1st Congressional District went down as if it were scripted. As we predicted when Rep. Phil Roe announced his retirement, the primary devolved largely into a fight for who could be most Trump-like and then into a clear case of conservative cannibalism. The numerous candidates have been all too willing to eat their own. Some, particularly Diana Harshbarger and Timothy Hill, have had more voracious appetites than others.
We also have less volatile but nonetheless just as tight primary races for the state House. Incumbents Micah Van Huss, R-6th, and Matthew Hill, R-7th, have what seem to be their closest challenges to date from Tim Hicks and Rebecca Keefauver Alexander, respectively.
So Washington County citizens have plenty of reasons to make their voices heard. We hope that trend means more registered voters than usual will show up at the polls today.
As a reminder, the Johnson City Press Editorial Board recommends a vote for former Johnson City Mayor Steve Darden in the 1st Congressional District primary. As stated in Sunday’s edition, we believe Darden stands the best chance of representing the interests and values of Northeast Tennesseans without succumbing to the bitter political games stagnating Washington and the nation. The Press also recommends a vote for Hicks in the 6th District House race, as we are satisfied that he will focus on the education, jobs and infrastructure needs in Washington County.
Polls will open at 8 a.m. in all five counties and close at 8 p.m. For questions about where and how to vote — or to check on your registration status — visit govotetn.com or call your local election commission office.
If you have not already, exercise the right of citizenship today.