Like most service organizations that rely on the community’s kindness, the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is struggling amid the economic downturn brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While the shelter receives some funding from the county and the city, as well as revenue from adoption fees, the sheer number of animals that come through its doors each year means it needs both cash and in-kind donations. Food, bedding, cleaning products and cat litter are among the items the shelter needs most.
Shelter Director Tammy Davis recently told Senior Reporter Becky Campbell donations have been down because people have been out of work due to COVID-19 and/or have not been able to drop off supplies. Social media campaigns have paid off with some additional help, but the shelter still has constant need of dry or canned kitten food and clay cat litter.
Also, August is smack dab in the middle of prime offspring season, so the shelter has kittens galore.
Some might call that a perfect storm, so the community’s aid is needed to get through it in two ways.
You can help by donating at the shelter’s website at wcjcanimalshelter.org or by dropping off food and supplies at the shelter itself, 3411 N. Roan St., Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769 for information about how and when to make your donation.
You can also help out by giving a pet a loving home.
As COVID-19 became cause for alarm across the U.S., the shelter was among the first local agencies to close down in mid-March in hopes of protecting both employees and visitors. It limited animal intakes to true emergencies — sick, injured, stray or abandoned animals.
Being closed to visitors made adoptions a challenge, but the staff rose to the occasion via social media posts and pre-approvals. The shelter had some success with dog adoptions that way. Still, along with that abundance of kittens, the shelter had more than 80 dogs in its kennels last week.
If you’re willing to adopt, visit the website or call the number listed above to learn how to get approved and make an appointment to see a dog, cat, puppy or kitten.
Adoptions and donations are needed year-round, every year, but the summer of 2020 presents a special challenge. Everyone seems to have personal challenges right now, but our animal companions must rely on us. If you can, please, do your part.