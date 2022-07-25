Thursday’s Johnson City Commission meeting was an unfortunate showing for local government.

Three members of the public, attempting to address serious allegations lodged against the city’s police department in a federal lawsuit, were removed by an officer, called out of order for speaking on a matter not on the meeting agenda.

