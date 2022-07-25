Thursday’s Johnson City Commission meeting was an unfortunate showing for local government.
Three members of the public, attempting to address serious allegations lodged against the city’s police department in a federal lawsuit, were removed by an officer, called out of order for speaking on a matter not on the meeting agenda.
Mayor Joe Wise, attempting to maintain order from the audience, reminded them that, “this is a public meeting, not a public forum.”
Wise is correct, the Commission’s rules limit public comments during regular meetings to items listed on the agenda.
Not all public bodies put those limits on the public, however. Some in the area, in fact, allow time for members of the public to address any concerns they may have.
With a contentious issue like the accusations made against the police department, meetings in which multiple residents speak on the same issue can be long and tedious.
The argument for limiting public comments to only those before the commission that night is that it keeps business running smoothy and efficiently.
It can however, keep issues of public importance from being addressed.
So far, city officials’ response to the allegations against the police department have been scant.
City Manager Cathy Ball has promised an outside investigation, but so far no details about how that investigation, or by whom it will be conducted, have been made public. Commissioners have remained silent, citing the pending litigation.
We want to gather our readers’ thoughts about the issue. This week, the Question of the week is whether Johnson City needs a regular public forum. If so, what limits and requirements should be placed on speakers? How and when should such opportunities be conducted? What suggestions do you have for making city operations more transparent and responsive to residents?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.