The end run Washington County pulled around state-mandated equitable funding for schools has, as expected, come back to take its toll on city taxpayers.
Johnson City leaders met last week to officially start talking about how to fund a needed replacement for the overcrowded and outdated Towne Acres Elementary.
A property tax increase seems inevitable, so the only question left is how much it will hurt city residents. The current proposal on the table is a 15-cent increase for school building and 10 cents for infrastructure upgrades and emergency services improvements.
The increase, coming at a time when through-the-roof housing costs are decimating already strained family budgets, will hike most city taxpayers’ rates from $1.73 per $100 of assessed value to $1.98.
When homeowners in the city get their next tax bills and see the ballooned figure they now owe, their first emotional reactions will naturally be anger at city leadership. But that anger will be misdirected.
The city’s need for a new school is clear. Town Acres is outdated — its oldest building went up 57 years ago — its three-building design is a logistical nightmare from a safety standpoint, and it’s over capacity for students in a school zone projected to grow in the near future.
It’s time to replace it, but, had the spirit of the state’s education funding law been followed, the expense wouldn’t sting quite so much.
The blame for this weighty tax burden lies on the shoulders of Washington County Commissioners, who schemed to take taxes from city residents but provide nothing in return.
They started the shell game seven years ago when the proceeds of a 40-cent tax increase — levied on residents inside and outside the city alike — were set aside in a capital projects fund, which allowed the county to pay cash for school construction. The fund lets the county spend taxpayer money, the majority of which comes from city residents, on school projects that will only benefit children attending classes outside the city limits.
County commissioners stepped up their shenanigans four years later when they entered into an agreement with Jonesborough — which does not maintain a school district — whereby the town borrowed money to build a new school and the county makes lease payments equal to the town’s loan payments to allow the county to educate county students there. That’s millions of dollars of taxpayer money, again collected from residents in both Johnson City and in unincorporated areas, spent on only a portion of students the county is responsible to educate.
Now, it looks like city residents will be doubly taxed to pay for an inordinate share of school building.
Providing a public education is a noble use of tax proceeds, but all taxpayers within the borders of a district should contribute to it equitably.
Washington County leaders need to drop the animosity toward city residents and give up the shell games they’re playing with our tax money.