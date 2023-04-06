As Christian observances go, Easter is certainly more modest than Christmas, at least in terms of ballyhoo and attention.

That’s in no small part due to the commercial secularism that tends to outshine the faith aspects of Christmas. Albeit to a lesser degree, Easter suffers in the same way — chocolate bunnies, egg hunts, fancy bonnets and whatnot. Though Christmas gets the hype, many Christian leaders actually consider Easter the more important of the two celebrations, given that the faith’s central tenet stems from the resurrection of Christ.

