As Christian observances go, Easter is certainly more modest than Christmas, at least in terms of ballyhoo and attention.
That’s in no small part due to the commercial secularism that tends to outshine the faith aspects of Christmas. Albeit to a lesser degree, Easter suffers in the same way — chocolate bunnies, egg hunts, fancy bonnets and whatnot. Though Christmas gets the hype, many Christian leaders actually consider Easter the more important of the two celebrations, given that the faith’s central tenet stems from the resurrection of Christ.
A 2016 Pew Research Center survey lists Tennessee as the third-most religious state in the country — behind Alabama and Mississippi — with 73% of adults identifying as highly religious. That’s in contrast to Massachusetts, where just 33% say they are highly religious. Pew’s research also shows that 81% of Tennesseans identify as Christian.
So we suspect that many of you are preparing for your Easter customs, sermons and meals this week. We can see the brightly colored dresses and well-pressed suits. We can smell the ham, potato salad and sourdough rolls.
Whether you’re devoutly Christian, generally observant or casually participatory, spend today with people you love. If you are not one of faith, join those who are in celebrating your connections, not your differences.
Break bread together. Reminisce. Laugh. Hug. Take photos. If you’re away from family, call them, Facetime them or at the very least text them.
And while you’re at it, consider doing a little Easter community service. Visit residents in nursing homes and hospitals. Drop by a homeless shelter. Clean up your neighborhood.