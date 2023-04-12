Peters Hollow Egg Fight

The adult contest at the Peters Hollow Egg Fight had an exciting finish, with each of the final two contestants down to their final egg. The finalists were brother and sister Matthew Peters and Laura Baird.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

Easter Sunday marked the 200th Peters Hollow Egg Fight in Carter County. Contestants crowded together in the Stoney Creek community to vie for the championship of this centuries old egg-cracking tradition.

The egg fight was started in 1823 when a friendly argument developed between the men of Peters Hollow and the men of Rome Hollow over whose hens laid the eggs with the hardest shells. Since that time, generations of Carter County residents have met on Easter Sunday to crack a few thousand eggs in an attempt to settle the feud.

