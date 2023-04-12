The adult contest at the Peters Hollow Egg Fight had an exciting finish, with each of the final two contestants down to their final egg. The finalists were brother and sister Matthew Peters and Laura Baird.
Easter Sunday marked the 200th Peters Hollow Egg Fight in Carter County. Contestants crowded together in the Stoney Creek community to vie for the championship of this centuries old egg-cracking tradition.
The egg fight was started in 1823 when a friendly argument developed between the men of Peters Hollow and the men of Rome Hollow over whose hens laid the eggs with the hardest shells. Since that time, generations of Carter County residents have met on Easter Sunday to crack a few thousand eggs in an attempt to settle the feud.
Despite the term “egg fight,” there is no violence associated with the event. Hard-boiled eggs are tapped together by competitors until one cracks. It’s really more of a family reunion than rowdy sparring.
It was a bittersweet year for much of the Peters family. Sadly, longtime event booster and prolific egg fighter Jerry Peters was absent for this year’s fierce competition. He died in 2020 at the age of 83.
His family carried on the tradition, though, and several of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren competed and excelled Sunday.
If only all differences could be settled as harmlessly as these men did 200 years ago. Think of a world where disputes are mediated by cracking a few boiled eggs. Perhaps the good people of Peters Hollow can teach the United Nations a thing or two.