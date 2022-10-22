On Wednesday, there was a lonely candidates forum for Tennessee’s Third Senate District.
Democrat Kate Craig was the only attendee. Her opponent, incumbent Republican Rusty Crowe, was absent.
On Wednesday, there was a lonely candidates forum for Tennessee’s Third Senate District.
Democrat Kate Craig was the only attendee. Her opponent, incumbent Republican Rusty Crowe, was absent.
Crowe declined earlier this year when the Johnson City Press and the League of Women Voters invited him to take part in a true forum, though both he and Craig responded to an emailed questionnaire we published last week.
State House District 6’s current officeholder Rep. Tim Hicks also declined an invitation from the Press to a forum featuring him and independent Joel Goodman, who is challenging him for the seat.
Republican politicians holding offices in many levels of our state, including the governor and those in Congress, likewise refused to participate in voter education events this year.
In today’s political climate, refusing participation in public campaign events like these makes sense.
Our state is dominated at nearly every level by the Republican Party. Crowe, as the Republican incumbent, has more to lose from taking part in a forum than declining.
Faced with live questions about his actions and positions and contrasted with his opponent, he may misspeak or take an unpopular opinion, which may turn voters off.
It’s easier for him to rely on the voters who mark their ballots strictly along party lines, without researching the candidates or issues.
But what’s politically expedient isn’t always in the best interest of officials’ constituents.
To make an informed decision at the polls, voters need to be able to hear and see candidates talk. They need to be able to ask them questions about their time in office and their plans for the district.
Otherwise, they’re going into the voting booth blind. They have no real idea what their votes will mean for themselves and their fellow citizens.
Newspapers and host organizations can’t force politicians to take part in voter education events, but their constituents can.
If we refuse to vote for candidates who won’t speak to us, the political math won’t add up anymore. They’ll be forced to take part in forums, debates and town halls, where they’ll have to stand up for their voting and legislative records.
Why would you vote for someone who’s giving you the silent treatment?
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.