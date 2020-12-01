Anyone who hasn’t heard the name Jenna Hutchins by now must live in a local news vacuum.
The Science Hill High School long-distance runner added to her long list of accomplishments Nov. 21 by setting a national record. She became the first high school girl to break the 16-minute mark on a cross-country course, completing the 5K in 15:58.42. Her closest competitor was nearly a full minute behind her.
As Sports Writer Tanner Cook reported, Hutchins’ time broke the previous record by 8 seconds, her own Tennessee state and Alabama soil records from earlier this season by 27 seconds and the John Hunt Running Park course record by 1:38. Hutchins already was a four-time Tennessee individual champion in track and cross country and a two-time Foot Locker All-American.
Most of us can barely imagine the training, self-discipline and grit involved in what she does.
And when you think about the stress everyone in the world has been under in 2020, Hutchins’ achievements take on even greater significance. The novel coronavirus pandemic has been no picnic for anyone. It has presented unique challenges to high school students in two school years now — in academics, college preparations, socialization and extracurricular activities.
The latter has been especially hard on student athletes. Entire teams have been quarantined because of COVID-19 exposure. Seasons have been shortened. Games have been postponed and canceled. Tournaments and championship games have gone unplayed.
So it must be especially gratifying for the Elizabethton Cyclones to be back in the Class 4A state championship football game for the second consecutive year, having won the state title in 2019. The team has won a mind-boggling 29 games in a row. That includes a 56-21 blowout over Nolensville in Friday’s semifinal.
When the Cyclones face Haywood at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium in Cookeville on Saturday, they should have not just the city of Elizabethton but all of Northeast Tennessee behind them. The team should be a point of pride for the entire region.
Hutchins should be, too.
Life in 2020 has been anything but normal, but seeing young people achieve their dreams gives us a glimpse of how life should be. While some may question whether team sports should have been played at all this year given the danger of COVID-19, that takes nothing away from the athletes who have persevered and excelled.
Such moments in life are always special, but they mean even more in a year like this.