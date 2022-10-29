As We See It

Drivers should take extra care on city streets Monday so that all the little witches, ghosts and super heroes find the Halloween treats they seek without any tricks. That means watching out for excited children who may dart out from between parked cars, or who are walking on dimly lit streets, medians and curbs.

Parents should make sure that an adult or a responsible teenager will be accompanying trick-or-treaters age 12 or younger. Children should also travel in familiar areas and along a predetermined route.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video