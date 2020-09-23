Rusty Barnett had been Carter County’s mayor just two years when he died Monday after heart surgery last week, but he had long been a dedicated public servant.
Before he unseated incumbent Leon Humphrey in 2018, Barnett had served as chairman of the Carter County Board of Education and as deputy chief of the Elizabethton Fire Department with 37 years under his belt as a firefighter.
His was the kind of service record that lends credibility to an executive government leadership position, rather than pure political aspiration. He certainly had the political muscle, though, given that two of his stepchildren are Elizabethton’s favorite sons, NFL legend Jason Witten and state champion Cyclones head football coach Shawn Witten. Barnett defeated Humphrey twice — first in the primary and again in the general election after the incumbent wouldn’t accept defeat and launched a write-in campaign. The second contest was a rout for Barnett, as voters sent a clear message about the kind of leadership they wanted.
Although his tenure was brief, Barnett seemed to navigate the county’s needs without much strife, a welcome relief in often-tumultuous Carter County. He embraced regional economic cooperation. He responded to the novel coronavirus crisis with a steady hand despite political pressures against precautionary actions, including safer at home initiatives and a mask mandate.
Sadly, Barnett did not get the chance to show what his leadership might have brought to the county in less difficult times.
Even sadder is that Barnett died the same day as his former boss at the EFD, Michael Shouse. Shouse, who died of cancer, had worked as an Elizabethton firefighter 31 years, serving as fire chief for 11 years before retiring.
We can’t recall the last time a municipal or county executive officeholder died in office or when two prominent public servants with such close association died on the same day.
Alongside the men’s families, Carter County and Elizabethton residents, particularly those associated with government and the fire department, are mourning two respected leaders this week.
As fire trucks roll by this week throughout Northeast Tennessee, let’s all tip our hats in honor of Barnett and Shouse.