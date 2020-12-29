Perhaps Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby’s decision to offer “extra” novel coronavirus vaccinations to members of the County Commission and their families can be chalked up to a rookie mistake.
After all, she’s only had the job since September. The Commission appointed her on an interim basis immediately following the death of Mayor Rusty Barnett and then elected her in November to fill out his term, which expires in 2022.
But Woodby has been around the courthouse much longer. She’s been a county employee for 10 years and a commissioner for two. Prior to her appointment, she was deputy clerk of the Carter County Circuit Court. As a commissioner representing Roan Mountain and the body’s vice chairwoman, she began presiding over meetings when then-Chairman Ray Lyons’ health started failing and assumed the role on a regular basis after he resigned.
Regardless of experience, Woodby’s vaccination offer to commissioners was an ethical breach. It was an affront to thousands of vulnerable citizens whose needs must come before politics.
The vaccination process is not a game of leapfrog. It’s set up in phases to direct doses to the people most likely to contract and spread the virus, followed by the people most vulnerable to the COVID-19’s life-threatening effects.
The distribution prioritization is there for good reason. Frontline health care workers and first responders were first on the list because of their potential for contact with people infected with COVID-19. That amounts to an estimated 450,000 people in Tennessee.
As that phase got underway last week, Carter County received what Woodby described as an unexpected number of doses, hence her offer to commissioners.
After commissioners leveled criticism last week, Woodby responded Monday by saying she acted on a suggestion from the Carter County Health Department. Regardless of where the idea originated, she made a poor choice.
There’s no such thing as extra vaccinations during this pandemic.
As doses become available, the next phase of distribution is to go to all other health care workers — about 100,000 people in Tennessee. They will be followed by people with high-risk comorbidities, which are health conditions that could be worsened by COVID-19, potentially leading to death. That’s an estimated 1.2 million Tennesseans.
Next will be those in critical infrastructure positions, those with moderate health risks, people over age 65, school and child care staff and others in dense settings — 2.55 million in Tennessee. The state’s estimated 2 million schoolchildren and industrial workers will come next. And finally, all other Tennesseans who want the vaccine would receive it — about 500,000 people fall into that last category.
While we are sure some commissioners, particularly older members, are high in those priorities, jumping in line by way of political favoritism would be a violation of public trust.
As Commissioner Robert Acuff and others have noted, Woodby’s offer was unacceptable. We’ll call it unscrupulous and dangerous.
If Woodby is to continue in a leadership role, she must learn to put the health and welfare of Carter County citizens ahead of all other considerations. We hope the backlash serves as a critical lesson.