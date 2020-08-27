The saddest part of seeing downtown Johnson City businesses struggle and even shut down because of the novel coronavirus pandemic is knowing that this financial disaster is not over.
Any small business owner who depends on direct public interaction for success is facing the same kind of “gut-wrenching” quandary the folks at Skillville faced. The DIY-instructional shop is folding, becoming at least the fifth downtown business lost to COVID-19.
The Willow Tree Coffeehouse & Music Room, What’s the Scoop? ice cream parlor, Lit Hookah Lounge and Bar and the Silverball City pinball arcade all met the same fate. Other areas of Johnson City also have lost businesses. The family-owned Real to Reel multiplex was among the first to go. The Wylie family had been in the cinema business for the better part of seven decades.
We know many others are hanging on by a thread. Some seem limber and resilient enough to weather the storm. If that storm rages into 2021, however, it’s reasonable to expect more business owners to seek other routes for income.
Northeast Tennessee had seen an encouraging downturn in infections in recent days. Experts tell us face covering requirements may indeed be slowing the spread of the virus here and in other places around the country.
The trend may have been short-lived, as the regional total shot up again with Wednesday’s report, setting a new high in current infections. While one could hope that increase was a blip, we still have a region-leading 824 active cases in Washington County, and fatalities continue to mount here and across the state. We also are embarking on the biggest test since the precautionary measures took hold in mid-March — the return of some students to the East Tennessee State University campus and local school buildings. Both are taking place in hybrid form with many students continuing to engage in solely online instruction.
When you throw in the bone-headed resistance many have toward wearing masks in public venues, we cannot light the fireworks anytime soon.
So businesses have to brace for a longer impact.
For some, having masks is not enough to safely resume normal operations in close quarters, as was the case with Willow Tree, Real to Reel and Skillville. Many of us rightly are tepid about dining inside restaurants, even as owners maintain reduced capacity.
Congress is to be applauded for the Paycheck Protection Program and other relief efforts, but clearly not enough urgency was placed on bolstering small businesses. At least for now, further help appears stagnated in political gridlock.
We know Johnson City is not alone in losing businesses. If it’s happening here, it’s happening everywhere. It’s especially painful, though, to see it downtown, given just how much momentum the district had pre-COVID-19.
We remain optimistic about downtown’s growth and this country’s resiliency — this hiccup will pass some day — but the pain is real enough to say that immediate action is necessary. Congress must focus squarely on Main Street in America. The General Assembly must do the same in Tennessee.