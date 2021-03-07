{&by1JC}By Johnson City Press Editorial Board{/bylineJC}
{&by2JC}
If you’re in downtown Johnson City, keep an eye out for wildlife hiding in nooks and under shrubbery.
Community promoters have come up with an inspiringly interactive yet simple idea to keep families occupied during the pandemic. It’s a scavenger hunt called “Wildabout Walkabout,” that has children and parents searching the downtown area for 15 bronze animal sculptures.
Clues for the hunt are posted online at downtownjc.com/wildabout and use facts about each animal depicted coupled with a hint pointing to each sculpture’s location.
Organizers from Connect Downtown Johnson City and members of the Johnson City Public Art Committee worked with local educators to write clues, and the statues were made by students in East Tennessee State University’s Department of Art & Design.
It’s a great collaborative effort to provide a safe activity for area families during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that the weather has begun to warm, getting kids and their parents outside, keeping them entertained and providing educational enrichment should be a top priority.
We’ve heard several positive comments from readers about the Wildabout Walkabout, and we agree with them.
We hope Connect Downtown and other organizations have more innovative initiatives like this one in the works and will be able to introduce them soon.