Last week’s Musket Bowl football game between David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools was the most reckless display of disregard for public safety in the history of the cross-county rivals’ meet-ups, and that includes the year that ended in a bench-clearing brawl between players and fans.
During a spike in the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community, thousands of fans were packed into Crockett’s stands elbow-to-elbow, many of them without face masks.
The lack of proper social distancing and mask-wearing at the game are failures of the individuals in attendance to take personal responsibility for lessening the impact of this virus on our community, but it reflects even more poorly on school administrators.
Tasked with guarding the safety of our children and our community, school leaders have been repeatedly warned for months that large gatherings could trigger a surge in cases of the deadly virus.
It appears attendance at last week’s game exceeded the 1,200 ticket cap set earlier this year by the Washington County school district and regulations from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association encouraging attendance limits at sporting events to one-quarter or one-third of typical seating capacity to allow proper social distancing.
Crockett principal Peggy Wright said she believed the event was in compliance with TSSAA’s guidelines. Wright told Press Sports Writer Doug Fritz Wednesday that Josh Kite was the only person who could furnish the number of tickets sold, but he has yet to provide those figures.
Photos of the packed stadium drew criticism from other area administrators. An outbreak at a football game will certainly impact student learning, as students pop into and out of isolation, and it could affect athletic events at schools that are acting responsibly.
Washington County Schools started a shutdown at least a week long on Thursday after an increase in new coronavirus cases within the district. The school board plans to meet Tuesday to decide whether to extend it.
No students should be punished with missed classes or games because of last Friday’s fumbled leadership, but administrators have something to answer for and some deep reflecting to do.