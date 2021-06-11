With Americans expected to to take to the roads and airways this summer in record numbers following a year of COVID-19 restrictions, fraud investigators are warning travelers to be wary of vacation packages that sound too good to be true.
These “free” or “low-cost” vacations can actually be very costly, with hidden fees that run two to three times more than what you expected to pay. Some of these “bargain” vacations are simply bogus.
A recent report from the Federal Trade Commission found consumers have lost more than $400 million to scam artists since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
That’s why you should always check out the travel company before paying for a discount vacation.
The AARP advises there are a number things to look out for before booking that dream vacation. It warns:
• Fraudsters often operate lookalike websites for airlines and popular travel companies.
• Scam artists use fake emails to offer promotions such as free flights to get you to give up credit card information or click onto links that download viruses.
• Bogus insurance brokers sell travel policies they falsely claim will cover coronavirus-related cancellations.
• Crooks make up bogus vacation rental listings to collect payments for nonexistent bookings.
State officials are also encouraging Tennesseans to be on the lookout for con artists who solicit for fake charities. These scammers may identify themselves as representatives of a notable charity, but they give themselves away by becoming evasive or combative when asked to verify their authenticity.
Be warned, however, that they often try to confuse victims by using names that sound like well-known charitable organizations or even law enforcement agencies.
Unfortunately, these are fake organizations.
Always ask for a number to call the representative back and call the charity’s home office to verify the authenticity of the organization before making a donation by phone.
And don’t be taken in by phony investment scams. Americans lose millions of dollars each year on “get rich quick” schemes that promise a big payoff with little or no risks. These claims are designed to prey on individuals who are new to investing.
Call the Tennessee Securities Division at 615-741-2947 to make sure the investor you are working with is fully licensed.
Finally, worthless extended car warranties are unquestionably the most popular scam going around now. Con artists find out the year and model car a victim drives so they can try to sell them overpriced or worthless extended car warranties.
If a scammer tells you his deal is “too good to be true,” believe him and hang up the phone.
And remember: If you have a gut feeling that something isn’t legitimate, it probably isn’t. Go to www.tn.gov/consumer for more information.