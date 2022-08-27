A local candidate’s unsubstantiated claims of election fraud were dangerous sour grapes, and we hope it’s not a taste of what we can expect in the future.

Washington County Mayor-hopeful James Reeves came within a whisper of unseating incumbent Joe Grandy on Aug. 4, falling only 139 votes short in the final tally.

