A local candidate’s unsubstantiated claims of election fraud were dangerous sour grapes, and we hope it’s not a taste of what we can expect in the future.
Washington County Mayor-hopeful James Reeves came within a whisper of unseating incumbent Joe Grandy on Aug. 4, falling only 139 votes short in the final tally.
Not prepared to be gracious in the narrow defeat, Reeves jumped to claims of election fraud. The strategy mirrored the Trump administration’s fruitless tactics in 2020 that poisoned Americans’ faith in our electoral institutions and led to the attack of our Capitol on Jan. 6.
Reeves claimed to have smoking gun evidence that would prove he was the rightful winner of the mayoral election and that voting machines in Jonesborough had been tampered with to change the outcome.
Though he promised a press conference and a lawsuit to challenge the results, the deadline to contest the election came and went without a peep from Reeves.
While we’re glad Reeves seemingly had a change of heart, we were hoping the baseless claims being wielded so recklessly in national politics would not trickle down to our local elections.
We all saw how these divisive strategies played out in the presidential election. Poll workers were threatened, a mob attacked a foundational function of our government and people died.
We hope the people of Washington County wouldn’t be as likely to be stirred into a frenzy over a mayor’s race, but Jan. 6 proved that similar allegations can have grave consequences. Candidates should understand that if they are going to publicly question election integrity, they better have irrefutable evidence.
People on the county’s election commission and workers at our polls set aside their political differences every election to fulfill their duties. Attacking them or their integrity may dissuade them from doing these necessary jobs.
We need free and fair elections. Haphazardly claiming a vote was rigged without proof is not only the mark of a sore loser, it’s a dangerous affront to our electoral process.