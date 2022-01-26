Tax season has arrived. If that isn’t bad enough for many Americans, this is also the season for stealing.
Scam artists are up to their despicable ways.
Local law enforcement officials are reminding residents that there are crooks out there who are looking to steal more than their tax refunds.
The National Crime Prevention Council warns taxpayers to be on the lookout for con artists posing as employees of the Internal Revenue Service.
These fake IRS officials are actually identity thieves looking to steal personal information.
Several versions of the scam have been seen in the area in recent years. Most of these cases involved callers identifying themselves as IRS employees and asking for bank account information.
Don’t be taken in by such calls. Never give out your personal information over the phone or internet unless you have initiated the contact.
Government agencies and companies do not communicate about personal information via email, or ask for passwords, personal identification numbers or other private information about financial accounts unless you contact them.
According to the NCPC, the IRS and U.S. Treasury Department have reported an increase in scams this year involving fraudulent spammers who send emails that use the IRS logo in an effort to trick taxpayers into providing their Social Security number and other personal information.
Even though these emails look real — coming from such addresses as taxrefunds@irs.gov or admin@irs.gov — they are not. Scammers use the victim’s financial and personal information to open lines of credit, apply for loans and file false tax returns.
For more information about identity theft and how you can prevent yourself from becoming a victim, visit the NCPC’s website at ncpc.org.
Area law enforcement officials are also alerting residents to beware of scammers calling people and telling them a family member or friend of theirs has been arrested and is being held in jail on bond.
This popular scam has the caller telling their victims the incident can be kept quiet and the family member will be released from jail if a bond payment is made by a credit, debit, electronic check or green dot money card.
Don’t be taken in by such bogus calls. Contact you local law enforcement agency immediately and report such calls.