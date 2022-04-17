The General Assembly passed a bill further criminalizing homelessness this week, but we’ve let one senator’s confounding and abhorrent comments distract us from the inhumane contents of the bill.
While lawmakers debated Senate bill 1610 on Wednesday, Strawberry Plains Republican Sen. Frank Niceley stood before the full chamber and splattered out a confusing story about Adolf Hitler that seemed to be either an expression of admiration for the Nazi dictator or an attempt to force a correlation between him and people without homes.
A soundbite of Niceley’s baffling statement was quickly seized upon by national media outlets, and Tennessee’s reputation in the outside world once again received one of the beatings our lawmakers and officials seem to draw with great relish.
Whatever his intention, the senator was wrong, but his comments, no matter how loathsome, should not be the main focus of the discussion on this bill.
Now approved by both the House and Senate and headed to the governor for his signature, this law elevates the crime of sleeping — “camping” in the legal language — on local public land to a felony crime and makes sleeping or panhandling at highway offramps and underpasses a misdemeanor. The law expands the scope of a statute enacted two years ago that made it a felony to sleep without authorization on state-owned land.
The new law will make it illegal for individuals to be homeless nearly everywhere in the state, but it will do nothing to address the causes of homelessness.
Instead, the new onslaught of felony charges and convictions for the crime of illegally sleeping will remove thousands of people’s civil rights and make it even more difficult for them to secure employment and housing.
In Johnson City, we’ve already been down this road.
Four years ago, under the guise of it being only one part of a comprehensive plan to address the complex social problem of homelessness, city leaders made “camping” on public property a local offense.
So far, all we’ve seen from this comprehensive plan are hundreds of tickets written to people who can’t afford them, a worsened relationship between indigent individuals and the police sworn to protect and serve and homeless people in our community pushed further into the shadows and away from the outreach programs that may help them.
The necessary act of sleeping should never be considered a crime, but classifying it as a felony is plainly inhumane.
Instead of pouring resources into the criminal justice system to find, charge and incarcerate people for sleeping in public, essentially punishing them for existing, we should be dedicating our efforts to outreach and aid to help people find and maintain reliable housing and employment.