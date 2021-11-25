Black Friday is the start of the Christmas shopping season.
The holidays are also a busy time for crooks who prey on distracted shoppers and homeowners.
The National Crime Prevention Council says nearly 60% of all burglaries reported this season will show no sign of forced entry.
There are steps homeowners can take to make sure their Christmas is not spoiled by a thief. The National Citizens Crime Prevention Campaign suggests taking a home inventory, complete with photographs and serial numbers of all valuable items.
If you’re going out for the evening, be sure to turn on lights and a radio or television so it looks like someone is home. And if you will be traveling for the holidays, get an automatic timer for your lights.
Have your mail and newspaper delivery stopped and ask a neighbor to watch your home while you are away.
And remember, one of the best ways to keep the Grinch away this holiday season is to lock all doors and windows before leaving your house.
The NCCPC also advises shoppers take extra precautions during the holidays. It’s OK to enjoy the Christmas decorations and merchandise, but remember to stay alert to what is going on around you.
Always lock your car doors and never leave packages visible through car windows. Your best bet is to lock all packages in the trunk.
Holiday shoppers should avoid carrying large amounts of cash and pay for merchandise with checks or credit cards as much as possible. Take only the amount of cash you will need in a purse or wallet, and keep a tight hold on it.
Residents should always be on the alert for “porch pirates” — thieves who steal packages delivered to your front porch. Law enforcement officials advise the best way to prevent this from happening is to avoid leaving unattended packages outside your residence.
Police suggest homeowners install video surveillance cameras that monitor the drop-off location for packages and prominently display signs announcing the cameras’ presence. Even though cameras are not guaranteed to prevent this type crime from happening, they can increase the chances of identifying the culprit.
Another suggestion is to have your packages delivered to a more secure location, such as your workplace or the home of a trusted friend or family member.