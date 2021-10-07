October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It’s a time to call attention to a problem that is found in every neighborhood of our community.
It is also a problem too many families refuse to talk about.
Domestic violence complaints are among the most frequent and often the most dangerous calls law enforcement officers are asked to respond to. About 95% of victims of domestic violence are women.
More than 50% of all women will experience physical violence in an intimate relationship, and for 30% of those women, the physical abuse comes on a daily basis.
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says a crime of battering occurs every 15 seconds in the United States. Most abusers are men.
There are some studies that show boys who grow up with domestic violence often become abusers as adults.
Equally disturbing is evidence that many abusers are from non-violent homes.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found that about 25% of women said they had been physically or sexually assaulted by a spouse, partner or date. Most abuse is never reported.
While reports of domestic violence have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are organizations that victims of domestic violence can turn to in time of need.
Residents in Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties can call Contact Ministries at 926-0144. Contact is a nonprofit volunteer-based telephone helpline ministry serving Upper East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
A 24-hour hotline for Safe House, a shelter for battered individuals in the area, can be reached at 926-7233.