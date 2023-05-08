It is always fun and a gentle education for me to see a restaurant entrepreneur use business sense and a respect for their customers to reinvent what their version of the restaurant business is all about. My latest lesson was taught by Teresa, the proprietor of Johnson City’s The Dogwood Cafe at 27.

Formerly a supper-based restaurant open from 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday, the Dogwood Cafe has morphed into a breakfast and lunch establishment open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where selling suppers to a local customer base was something of a catch-as-catch-can process, serving breakfast and lunch to that public and also to hungry travelers from nearby Interstate 26 is like dropping a baited hook into a very large and well-stocked fish pond.

