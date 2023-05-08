It is always fun and a gentle education for me to see a restaurant entrepreneur use business sense and a respect for their customers to reinvent what their version of the restaurant business is all about. My latest lesson was taught by Teresa, the proprietor of Johnson City’s The Dogwood Cafe at 27.
Formerly a supper-based restaurant open from 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday, the Dogwood Cafe has morphed into a breakfast and lunch establishment open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where selling suppers to a local customer base was something of a catch-as-catch-can process, serving breakfast and lunch to that public and also to hungry travelers from nearby Interstate 26 is like dropping a baited hook into a very large and well-stocked fish pond.
In Dogwood Cafe’s case, the bait is well worth taking, too.
First impressions
Dogwood Cafe is the only restaurant on Interstate 26’s Exit 27. Traveling eastbound from Johnson City has you exiting at Okolona Road and passing under the I-26 overpass to U.S. highways 19 and 23, where you turn right. After about a hundred yards, you’ll spot the BP service station on your left. Westbound from Erwin, you take Exit 27 and end up in the BP service station lot before you know it. The Dogwood Cafe occupies the north end of the property, with plenty of parking available all around it.
The cashier and carry-out station of the Dogwood Cafe is still across from the front door, serving a 60-seat open plan dining area, with restroom access to the left. Decor is comfortable and cozy as a farmhouse kitchen table. The tall-sided wait staff prep station provides the dining room privacy and a measure of quietness from the busy kitchen behind it.
Selections
My dining partner and I, making an early morning start for our shopping trip in Erwin, decided to stop at the Dogwood Cafe for breakfast. We were greeted at the door by the owner, Teresa, who showed us to our table while describing what the day’s breakfast special was. After our server, Alicia, took our drink orders, (coffee for her and orange juice for me) we decided on our breakfast fare.
My dining partner chose the two eggs and bacon platter with a biscuit and gravy ($6.95). I opted for a Western omelet ($9.95) also with a biscuit and gravy.
How it tastes
My Western omelet was a delight, being three eggs scrambled and fried correctly, then filled with a mixture of diced green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, bacon and crumbled country sausage. The biscuit on my plate was scratch-made, about two inches tall and baked correctly, with a crunchy crust top and bottom around a hot fluffy middle. The gravy was sausage-based, augmented with just the right amount of flour, salt and pepper and served piping hot. Taken together, the gravy’s salt and spices served my meal of biscuit and omelet very well.
My dining partner was pleased with her two fried eggs; though ordered as cooked medium well, the eggs arrived at table cooked medium. Her solution was to fold in some of the hot biscuit and gravy and alternate forkfuls of the mix with a generous nibble of the very flavorful and crisp bacon.
The bottom line
Our breakfast at Dogwood Cafe was the best way ever to start a day of shopping. Teresa and Alicia served us good, stick-to-the-ribs food to begin our day. Their smiles and friendly conversation were added spice to make our day in Erwin and Unicoi County that much more of an event.
As we headed out the door, my dining partner leaned over and, in a whisper loud enough for Teresa to hear, said:
“If this is what breakfast at the Dogwood Cafe is like, what about lunch?”