An announcement last month perked up ears and got tails wagging all over Johnson City.
The city won a $100,000 grant — the largest of 15 awarded in this round of funding — from the Boyd Foundation to help build a dog park downtown.
The foundation is the namesake of Randy and Jenny Boyd, he a former state official, gubernatorial candidate, owner of a handful of the Appalachian League’s teams and current president of the University of Tennessee.
Other communities in the area have received dog park funding from the foundation, including Erwin, which opened its park along the Linear Trail in March 2020, and Jonesborough, which is still searching for the right location for its park.
Johnson City has one dog park already, a member-run and well-managed 1.8-acre area at Willow Springs Park, but some have been begging for more room to run free closer to the city’s core.
On pleasant days here in town, public parks are filled with four-legged friends and their owners, so we’re confident the new park will be put to good use.
The mental and physical benefits of dog ownership are well documented, with evidence suggesting canines help relieve stress, stave off depression, encourage physical activity and lead to longer lives for their humans.
This new dog park is a quality of life investment for residents that will lead to happier and healthier lives.
Connect Downtown Johnson City and the Johnson City Development Authority ran a fantastic campaign to get the word out about the grant and to mobilize locals to help win it.
We’re thankful for the funding from the Boyd Foundation, and hope work will start on the new park soon.