Town of Unicoi leaders are considering giving law enforcement more authority to keep the peace.
As Staff Writer Kayla Hackney reported last week, a local ordinance regulating noise and disorderly conduct was tabled by the Board of Mayor and Alderman when some voiced concerns its language was too broad and antiquated.
The ordinance would make disorderly conduct with the intent to cause public annoyance or harm a Class C misdemeanor and would allow law enforcement to intervene. It would also prohibit noise considered unreasonably loud, like horns, loud radios and phonographs, yelling, pets and vehicles, whistles, building operations, loading and unloading, noises to attract attention, loudspeakers and amplifiers and noises near hospitals, schools and churches between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Mayor Kathy Bullen said the ordinance wasn’t proposed to address any existing problems in the town, but was an effort to be proactive.
If police receive a complaint about noise, they could go and address the cause, Bullen said.
But Vice Mayor Roger Cooper said he worried the language was outdated, and the ordinance’s application could be too intrusive.
The split vote to table it will send it to a workshop for further study and deliberation.
As Unicoi’s leaders continue considering the ordinance, we thought we’d ask our readers. Does Unicoi need a noise ordinance? Would it prepare the town to address potential future problems, or put too many restrictions on residents?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.