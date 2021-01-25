Johnson City leaders are considering creating and appointing community members to an equity advisory board to recommend social justice initiatives for the city to pursue, but some aren’t completely sold on the idea.
According to Press Staff Writer David Floyd, City Commissioner Jenny Brock brought the idea to the commission after speaking with protesters last summer.
If created, the 11-member body would advise the commission, provide quarterly reports, develop a budget for community equity initiatives, complete a community gap analysis, gather input through town hall meetings and focus groups and create a community equity plan.
Its main goal would be to promote inclusion and participation in city government for residents in underserved groups.
Mayor Joe Wise, Vice Mayor Todd Fowler and Commissioner John Hunter seemed hesitant to create the board, however.
Wise said he was worried that the board’s mission may be understood as “heterosexual white males need not apply,” and said it may serve minority communities better to appoint their members to existing city boards.
Fowler said another standing board isn’t necessary. Fowler said his worry was that “equity” would result in extra benefits and opportunities for some residents instead of “equality,” which would evenly distribute resources for all.
Hunter said he thinks the board may not be effective and may add additional, more complex layers of government in the city.
It’s an important question, and equity seems to be an important issue for the city. That’s why we want to ask you: Does Johnson City need an equity board?
If yes, what functions would such a board serve? If no, how should the city best serve the diverse people and cultures who live here?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.