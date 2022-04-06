Public radio may be free, but the programming heard on WETS-FM is not.
That’s why WETS needs your support.
The station is conducting its spring fundraiser through Friday.
It’s often a struggle for WETS to collect the donations needed to cover its programming costs. Too many listeners of WETS have been content to let someone else carry the financial load.
Some mistakenly believe the federal government will take up the slack. That’s not the case.
Much of the funding for WETS comes from listener support. The rest comes from other sources, including state and federal grants.
And those state and federal grants are not nearly as available as they once were.
Officials at WETS say this year’s fundraiser is particularly critical to maintaining the public radio station’s programming that is so beloved by listeners. During the COVID pandemic, WETS has seen its listener contributions decline as the cost of popular shows such as “Morning Edition,” “All Things Considered” and “Fresh Air” has increased.
Here’s what your donation to WETS can make happen:
• $121 supports two hours of “Morning Edition.”
• $56 supports one hour of “All Things Considered.”
• $108 supports one hour of “This American Life.”
• $100 supports four hours of “Here and Now or Mountain Stage.”
• $262 supports one hour of “Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!”
Contributing to WETS is a worthy investment in a broadcast outlet that enriches our lives daily. The public radio station is operated as a partnership between East Tennessee State University and its listeners.
Contributions to WETS can be made online at wets.org or by calling 888-895-9387.