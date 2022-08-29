Last week, Johnson City officials unveiled 12 new outdoor pickleball courts at Memorial Park Community Center, opening the largest pickleball facility in the Tri-Cities.
A blend of tennis, ping pong and badminton, it’s played with a plastic ball and solid paddles on a court shrunken from a tennis court.
Demand for the sport has been increasing. City workers estimate the 64 pickleball players at the community center in 2015 has ballooned to 234 regulars today.
It’s more popular with the 65 and older crowd, because of the smaller playing area players are required to cover, but people of all ages can, and do, play together.
There are two national professional tournaments, and sport ambassadors are hoping to build the case for pickleball to be included in the Olympics.
It’s a fast growing sport, and we want to know more about it.
Do you play pickleball? What brought you to the sport? Why do you choose to play it? Would you recommend it to others? Have you visited Johnson City’s new facilities? Tell us your experiences will pickleball.
